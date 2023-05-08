News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/08/2023: RYAAY, BA, SPB, TSN, HEAR

May 08, 2023

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In company news, Ryanair (RYAAY) is nearing a major new aircraft order with Boeing (BA), Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. The airline's shares were up 0.8%.

Spectrum Brands (SPB) shares were climbing past 4% after the US Justice Department said Friday it reached a settlement of its antitrust challenge to Assa Abloy's proposed $4.3 billion acquisition of Spectrum's hardware and home improvement division.

Tyson Foods (TSN) posted a surprise fiscal Q2 loss with all three of its protein categories hit by unfavorable market conditions, prompting the company to lower its full-year sales outlook. Shares slumped almost 16%.

Turtle Beach (HEAR) said its board of directors formed a committee to review a range of opportunities to maximize shareholder value, including potential strategic deals. Shares dropped over 11%.

