Consumer Sector Update for 05/08/2020: NWSA,NWS,VVV,TRIP

Consumer stocks were posting sizable gains, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF Friday was 1.6% higher in recent trade.

In company news, News Corp (NWSA,NWS) climbed nearly 14% after the print and digital publisher late Thursday reported a surprise fiscal Q3 profit, earning $0.03 per share, excluding one-time items, compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.00. The company also has started a strategic review of its Australian newspaper properties and said executive board chairman Rupert Murdoch was giving up his entire cash bonus for FY20.

Valvoline (VVV) rose 2% after the automotive repair and services chain Friday announced plans for a follow-on private placement of $300 million of its 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025. All of the net proceeds will be used to repay borrowings owed through Valvoline's senior secured revolving credit facility, the company said.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) dropped 5% after the travel reservations website missed Wall Street forecasts with its Q1 financial results. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.07 per share on $278 million in revenue, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.16 per share on $290.6 million in revenue. The company is cutting its workforce by 700 jobs and it expects another 200 jobs will be cut.

