HLF

Consumer Sector Update for 05/08/2020: HLF, JCP, TEN, XLY, XLP

Consumer firms were flat pre-bell Friday as consumer discretionary firms (XLY) and shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were recently inactive.

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) was gaining more than 11% after it posted Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.83, down from $0.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.61.

J.C. Penney (JCP) was up more than 9% after saying it has resolved its dispute with Sephora USA Inc. and the cosmetics company will continue operating inside the retailer's department stores.

Tenneco (TEN) was rallying past 8% after saying it swung to a Q1 loss of $0.31 per share from earnings of $0.52 per share in the same 2019 period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a loss of $0.96 per share.

