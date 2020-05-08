Consumer Sector Update for 05/08/2020: BRP,DOOO.TO,NWSA,NWS,VVV,SSI

Consumer stocks continue to largely outpace the broader Friday markets, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 2.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF Friday was 1.8% higher in just ahead of the closing bell.

In company news, BRP (BRP) was 7.1% higher in late US trading after saying it has taken out a seven-year loan providing $600 million in new liquidity for the Canadian recreational vehicle company. The company also said it has fully repaid its revolving credit facility and added it still has around CAD700 in available credit.

News Corp (NWSA,NWS) climbed nearly 14% after the print and digital publisher late Thursday reported a surprise fiscal Q3 profit, earning $0.03 per share, excluding one-time items, compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.00. The company also has started a strategic review of its Australian newspaper properties and said executive board chairman Rupert Murdoch was giving up his entire cash bonus for FY20.

Valvoline (VVV) rose 2.3% after the automotive repair and services chain Friday announced plans for a follow-on private placement of $300 million of its 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025. All of the net proceeds will be used to repay borrowings owed through Valvoline's senior secured revolving credit facility, the company said.

Stage Stores (SSI) plunged over 24% on Friday after CNBC, citing people familiar with the matter, said the struggling retailer could file for bankruptcy protection as soon as next week. The sources also told the network the plans have not yet been finalized and said a filing could be delayed or even avoided.

