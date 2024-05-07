News & Insights

JJSF

Consumer Sector Update for 05/07/2024: JJSF, COKE, DIS, BLDR

May 07, 2024 — 03:47 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.7%.

In economic news, J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) shares surged 16% in recent trading, a day after the company posted its fiscal Q2 results.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) shares jumped almost 19% in recent trading after the company reported its Q1 financial results Monday.

Walt Disney (DIS) shares fell 9% after the company said it expects "softer" results from its direct-to-consumer business in Q3, which includes streaming.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) issued a downbeat Q2 sales outlook on Tuesday amid headwinds in the multifamily market, as it recorded mixed results year over year in the preceding three-month period. Its shares plunged almost 18%.

