HIMS

Consumer Sector Update for 05/07/2024: HIMS, CELH, DIS, XLP, XLY

May 07, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.3% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% recently.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) advanced by over 13% after reporting that it swung to Q1 earnings as revenue increased during the period.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) was down more than 3% after it reported Q1 revenue of $355.7 million, missing the $389.8 million forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Walt Disney (DIS) fell by more than 7% after it reported fiscal Q2 revenue of $22.08 billion, up from $21.82 billion a year earlier but short of the $22.14 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

