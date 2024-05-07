Consumer Sector Update for 05/07/2024: DIS, BLDR, PTON

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales jumped 6% from a year earlier in the week ended May 4 after a 5.5% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Walt Disney (DIS) shares tumbled almost 10% after the company said it expects "softer" results from its direct-to-consumer business in Q3, which includes streaming.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) issued a downbeat Q2 sales outlook on Tuesday amid headwinds in the multifamily market, as it recorded mixed results year over year in the preceding three-month period. Its shares plunged 20%.

Several private-equity companies have been considering a buyout of Peloton (PTON), which has recorded 13 consecutive quarters of losses, CNBC reported Tuesday. Peloton surged 16%.

