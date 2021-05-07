Consumer Sector Update for 05/07/2021: ROKU, PTON, AMC

Consumer stocks were mixed ahead of the market open on Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.21% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged recently.

In company news, Roku (ROKU) was climbing by almost 11% after it swung to a net profit of $0.54 per share in Q1, compared with a net loss of $0.45 per share last year. It also reported a 79% year-on-year increase in revenue and added 2.4 million incremental active accounts in the most recent quarter.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was up by 5% after it reported fiscal Q3 attributable net loss of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion compared with a loss of $0.20 per share and revenue of $524.6 million in the year-ago period.

AMC (AMC) was up 2% after the movie theater operator booked a Q1 adjusted loss of $1.42 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $2.22 per share. It reported revenue of $148.3 million, down from $941.5 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.