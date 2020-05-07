Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/07/2020: PTON, PRTS, HLT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell trading, with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) up 0.86% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) advancing by more than 1% in recent trade.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was gaining more than 19% in value as it posted a fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.20 per share compared with a loss of $1.76 per share a year earlier and the company raised its FY20 revenue guidance as demand for home workouts surges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

US Auto Parts Network (PRTS) was up more than 18% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $0.10 per share a year earlier.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) was advancing by over 4% after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.74, down from $0.80 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected the hotel chain to post $0.51 per share.

