Consumer Sector Update for 05/07/2020: EROS,V,LYFT,HOG,EYE

Consumer stocks turned mixed Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping about 0.1% although the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF still was climbing over 1.7%.

In company news, Eros International climbed over 14% after the South Asian streaming video service Thursday announced a new partnership offering Visa (V) debit and credit card users with a 50% discount to their annual digital subscription fee.

Lyft (LYFT) sped to a more than 21% gain on Thursday after the ride-sharing company reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 net loss and revenue also topping analyst projections. Its net loss for the three months ended March 31 was $1.31 per share, significantly improving on a $48.53 per share loss during the year-ago period while revenue increased 23% to $955.7 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $1.36 per share net loss on $830.2 million in revenue.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) rose 4.6% after Thursday naming Jochen Zeitz to be its permanent CEO and president, effective immediately. Zeitz has been acting president and CEO since Matthew Levatich stepped down Feb. 28 and will also continue in his role as board chairman.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) gained fractionally after the optical retailer Thursday announced plans for a $350 million private placement of convertible senior unsecured notes maturing in May 2025. Net proceeds will be used to repay a $75 million term loan along with $264.5 million in additional debt owed under its revolving credit facilities, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.