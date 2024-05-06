Consumer Sector Update for 05/06/2024: XLP, XLY, FRPT, THS, TSN

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.6% higher.

Freshpet (FRPT) shares jumped nearly 15% after the company reported Q1 earnings of $0.37 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.52 a year earlier.

TreeHouse Foods (THS) shares fell 0.7% after the company reported Q1 adjusted loss of $0.03 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $0.70 a year earlier.

Tyson Foods (TSN) shares rose 1.8% after the company reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share, swinging from a loss of $0.04 a year earlier.

