TSN

Consumer Sector Update for 05/06/2024: TSN, FRPT, DECK

May 06, 2024 — 01:41 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.7%.

In corporate news, Tyson Foods (TSN) swung to a fiscal Q2 profit year on year despite a surprise decline in revenue on Monday while the meat processor reiterated its outlook for flat sales in 2024. Its shares tumbled 7.5%.

Freshpet (FRPT) swung to a surprise Q1 profit with sales increasing annually and topping market estimates, as the pet food company benefited from volume gains and lower logistics costs. Freshpet shares gained 7.3%.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) is likely to report a "big beat" for its fiscal Q4 results amid continued strong momentum in its two major brands, Hoka and UGG, Wedbush Securities said Monday. Deckers shares rose 2.2%.

