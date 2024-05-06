Consumer Sector Update for 05/06/2024: BWMX, DJT, TSN, FRPT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.7%.

In corporate news, Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) shares surged 9.2% after the company said it expanded to the US market as Betterware US as part of its growth strategy.

Trump Media & Technology (DJT) hired Semple, Marchal & Cooper as its auditor to replace BF Borgers. The Securities and Exchange Commission charged BF Borgers and owner Benjamin Borgers for failing to comply with Public Company Accounting Oversight Board standards in its audits and reviews that were incorporated in more than 1,500 SEC filings from January 2021 through June 2023. Trump Media shares rose 2.2%.

Tyson Foods (TSN) swung to a fiscal Q2 profit despite a surprise decline in revenue, while the meat processor reiterated its outlook for flat sales in 2024. The stock tumbled 6.2%.

Freshpet (FRPT) swung to a surprise Q1 profit with increasing sales topping market estimates as the pet food company benefited from volume gains and lower logistics costs. The stock surged 10%.

