Consumer Sector Update for 05/06/2022: UA,UAA,IHRT,FTDR

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.1%.

In company news, Under Armour (UAA) was plunging nearly 26%, at one point sinking over 27% to its lowest share price since August 2020, after the athletic wear company reported a surprise net loss of $0.13 per share for its quarter ended March 31 on $1.3 billion in sales, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.06 per share quarterly profit on $1.32 billion in revenue.

iHeart Media (IHRT) shed more than 13% after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization trailing analyst estimates and the radio broadcaster projecting a 10% to 14% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels. Analysts, on average, are looking for $986.8 million in Q2 revenue, according to a Capital IQ poll.

Frontdoor (FTDR) declined 10% after the home-services company on Thursday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.04 per in Q1, down from its year-ago adjusted profit of $0.10 per share and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. It also cut its forecasts for adjusted 2022 EBITDA and revenue.

