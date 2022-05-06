Consumer Sector Update for 05/06/2022: QRTEA, UAA, FNKO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.48% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down by 0.59%.

Qurate Retail (QRTEA) was shedding over 24% in value as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per diluted share, down from $0.48 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.25.

Under Armour (UAA) was slipping past 17% as it reported a Q1 loss of $0.13 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected earnings of $0.06.

Funko (FNKO) was rallying by more than 20% as it reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.34, up from $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.24. Separately, Chernin Group and Funko said a consortium led by the former will make a $263 million investment in Funko in an all-secondary transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.