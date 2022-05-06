Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/06/2022: GT,UA,UAA,IHRT,FTDR

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.2%, rebounding from an earlier retreat, and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) declining 1.1%.

In company news, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) dropped 9.5% on Friday despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 results, including its best revenue in more than a decade for the first three months, and the tire company overcoming supply chain issues, the Russia-Ukraine war and growing COVID-19 restrictions in China. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.37 per share, down from $0.43 during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 40% over year-ago levels to $4.91 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting Goodyear to earn $0.21 per share on $4.7 billion in revenue.

Frontdoor (FTDR) declined over 10% after the home-services company on Thursday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.04 per in Q1, down from its year-ago adjusted profit of $0.10 per share and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. It also cut its forecasts for adjusted 2022 EBITDA and revenue.

Under Armour (UAA) at one point sank over 27% to its lowest share price since August 2020 after the athletic wear company reported a surprise net loss of $0.13 per share for its quarter ended March 31 on $1.3 billion in sales, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.06 per share quarterly profit on $1.32 billion in revenue.

iHeart Media (IHRT) shed almost 13% after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization trailing analyst estimates and the radio broadcaster projecting a 10% to 14% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels. Analysts, on average, are looking for $986.8 million in Q2 revenue, according to a Capital IQ poll.

