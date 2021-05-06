Consumer Sector Update for 05/06/2021: THS,HOME,SBH,K

Staples remained bid while consumer discretionary stocks turned red ahead of Thursday's closing bell. The SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbed 1% even as the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) lost 0.3% after giving back a small midday gain.

In company news, At Home Group (HOME) rallied, at one point rising almost 21% to its highest price since August 2018 at $37.75 a share, after the retailer agreed to be acquired for $2.8 billion by the private-equity investment firm Hellman & Friedman, which will pay $36 in cash for each At Home share, representing a 15% premium over Wednesday's closing price.

Sally Beauty (SBH) was nearly 19% higher, easing from an 24% gain earlier that followed the cosmetics retailer reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.57 per share for its fiscal Q2 on $926.3 million in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $0.15 per share on $825 million in revenue.

Kellog (K) climbed about 6.7% after the company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.11 per share on $3.58 billion in sales, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.96 per share adjusted profit on $3.38 billion in sales.

Treehouse Foods (THS) declined fractionally after the packaged foods and beverage company Thursday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.36 per share, down from $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue declined 1.9% to $1.06 billion.

