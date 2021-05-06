Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/06/2021: HOME,SBH,K

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling just 0.1%.

In company news, At Home Group (HOME) rallied, at one point rising almost 20% to its highest price since August 2018 at $37.43 a share, after the retailer agreed to be acquired for $2.8 billion by private-equity investors Hellman & Friedman, which will pay $36 in cash for each At Home share, representing a 15% premium over Wednesday's closing price.

Sally Beauty (SBH) was more than 16% higher, easing from an 24% gain earlier that followed the cosmetics retailer reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.57 per share for its fiscal Q2 on $926.3 million in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $0.15 per share on $825 million in revenue.

Kellog (K) climbed about 8% after the company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.11 per share on $3.58 billion in sale, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.96 per share adjusted profit on $3.38 billion in sales.

