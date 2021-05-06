Consumer Sector Update for 05/06/2021: ETSY, W, BUD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.19% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining 0.11% in value.

Etsy (ETSY) posted a net income of $1 per share in Q1, rising from $0.10 per share a year earlier, and beating analyst estimates of $0.92 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Etsy was down more than 8% in recent trading.

Wayfair (W) was more than 5% higher as it swung to Q1 adjusted earnings of $1 per share from an adjusted loss of $2.30 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.29.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) was climbing past 5% as it reported Q1 normalized earnings of $0.51 per share, compared with a loss of $0.42 per share a year earlier.

