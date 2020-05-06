Consumer Sector Update for 05/06/2020: CARS, GM, BG, XLY, XLP

Consumer firms were flat to higher premarket Wednesday. Consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were inactive, while shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.10% higher recently.

Cars.com (CARS) was advancing more than 18% after it reported Q1 adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.32, compared with $0.31 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected adjusted net income of $0.13 per share.

General Motors (GM) was rallying past 7% even as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.62 per diluted share, down from $1.41 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.34.

Bunge (BG) was declining by more than 6% after it reported Q1 adjusted loss of $1.34 per share, compared with a profit of $0.36 per share a year ago, missing the Capital IQ analyst forecast for a profit of $0.67. Bunge said it expects its full-year EPS to be lower than its initial estimate given the "current market environment and forward curves."

