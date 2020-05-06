Consumer Sector Update for 05/06/2020: BYND,MELI,MAT

Consumer stocks were mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 0.5% in value.

In company news, Beyond Meat (BYND) was serving up big gains, rising 25% in recent trade, after the plant-based meat substitute company reported a surprise Q1 profit of $0.03 per share, improving a $0.95 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.06 per share loss. Revenue increased to $97.1 million during the three months ended March 28 from $40.2 million during the year-ago period, also exceeding the $87.1 million analyst mean.

MercadoLibre (MELI) rose over 19% after the Latin American e-commerce company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.44 per share, reversing a $0.13 per share profit during the same quarter last year but beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.47 per share loss. Revenue increased to $652.1 million from $473.8 million during the year-ago period, also topping the $609.3 million Street view.

Mattel (MAT) slid 2.8% after the toymaker reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.56 per share, expanding on a $0.42 per share loss during the year-ago period, while net sales fell 14% year-over-year to $594 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting an adjusted Q1 net loss of $0.41 per share on $642 million in revenue, according to Capital IQ.

