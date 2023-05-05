News & Insights

Markets
MGA

Consumer Sector Update for 05/05/2023: MGA, TXRH, RRR, XLP, XLY

May 05, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was advancing by 0.7%.

Magna International (MGA) was gaining nearly 7% in value after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per diluted share, down from $1.28 a year earlier but still beating the $0.83 analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) was down 1.8% after it reported fiscal Q1 diluted earnings of $1.28 per share, up from $1.08 a year earlier but missing the $1.35 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) was slipping 2.8% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.75 per diluted share, down from $0.77 a year earlier.

