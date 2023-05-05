Consumer Sector Update for 05/05/2023: GNRC, CVNA, JCI

Consumer stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2.1%.

In company news, Generac Holdings (GNRC) agreed to pay a $15.8 million civil penalty to resolve claims the company didn't immediately report defects in some of its products in violation of the law, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday. Generac shares were up 4.8%.

Carvana (CVNA) shares soared over 24% after the company reported a narrower Q1 loss.

Johnson Controls (JCI) shares gained almost 6% after the company posted higher fiscal Q2 results.

Vice Media is close to a deal with its senior lenders Fortress Investment Group and Soros Fund Management under which they would acquire the firm out of bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources close to the matter.

