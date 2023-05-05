News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/05/2023: CVNA, JCI, FIG

May 05, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.8%.

In company news, Carvana (CVNA) shares soared 29% after the company reported a narrower Q1 loss.

Johnson Controls (JCI) shares gained 6.1% after the company posted higher fiscal Q2 results.

Vice Media is close to a deal with its senior lenders Fortress Investment Group and Soros Fund Management under which they would acquire the firm out of bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources close to the matter.

