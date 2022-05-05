Consumer Sector Update for 05/05/2022: W,SHOP,SHOP.TO,HAIN

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 4.1%.

In company news, Wayfair (W) was falling over 24%, recently dropping almost 25% to touch its lowest share price in over two years, after the online retailer reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $1.96 per share, reversing a $1.00 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.53 per share adjusted loss for the three months ended March 31. Wayfair Thursday also said Michael Fleisher will retire as chief financial officer in November and will be succeeded by chief people officer Kate Gulliver.

Shopify (SHOP) slid 18.5% to its lowest share price since March 2021 after the Canadian e-commerce company Thursday announced plans to acquire fulfillment-technology firm Deliverr for $2.1 billion in cash and stock. The company also reported below-consensus Q1 financial results and warned its revenue growth will slow during the first half of 2022 before rebounding during the final quarter of the year.

The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) declined over 16% after the organic foods company Thursday said it earned $0.33 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended March 31, excluding one-time items, down compared with its $0.44 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the market consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.45 per share. Net sales increased 2.1% over year-ago levels to $502.9 million, also lagging the $524.3 million Street view.

