Consumer Sector Update for 05/05/2022: SBH, W, BKNG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging lower pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.2%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.98% recently.

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) was more than 11% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted net earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, down from $0.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

Wayfair (W) was down more than 10% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $1.96 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $1 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.53.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) was climbing past 9% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP net income of $3.90 per share, swinging from an adjusted per-share net loss of $5.26 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.18 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.