Consumer Sector Update for 05/05/2022: ETSY,W,SHOP,SHOP.TO,HAIN

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 2.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 6.2%, with its losses gaining steam late in Thursday trading.

In company news, Etsy (ETSY) dropped over 17%, leading declines among stocks in the S&P 500, after the online marketplace reported a 40% decline in its per-share Q1 earnings compared with year-ago levels and also projected between $540 million to $590 million in Q2 revenue, trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ending June 30 by at least $37.3 million.

Wayfair (W) was falling over 25%, recently dropping 28% to touch its lowest share price in over two years, after the online retailer reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $1.96 per share, reversing a $1.00 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.53 per share adjusted loss for the three months ended March 31. Wayfair Thursday also said Michael Fleisher will retire as chief financial officer in November and will be succeeded by chief people officer Kate Gulliver.

Shopify (SHOP) slid 18.5% to its lowest share price since March 2021 after the Canadian e-commerce company Thursday announced plans to acquire fulfillment-technology firm Deliverr for $2.1 billion in cash and stock. The company also reported below-consensus Q1 financial results and warned its revenue growth will slow during the first half of 2022 before rebounding during the final quarter of the year.

The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) declined almost 21% after the organic foods company Thursday said it earned $0.33 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended March 31, excluding one-time items, down compared with its $0.44 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the market consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.45 per share. Net sales increased 2.1% over year-ago levels to $502.9 million, also lagging the $524.3 million Street view.

