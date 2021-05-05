Consumer Sector Update for 05/05/2021: LL,HAYW,DTEA

Consumer stocks turned narrowly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) slid 8.1% after Q1 sales rose to $283.5 million from $267.4 million a year ago, but still lagged the Capital IQ consensus expecting $293.1 million.

Hayward Holdings (HAYW) rallied Wednesday, climbing at one point over 30% to a best-ever $25.28 a share, after Q1 net sales rose to $334.4 million from $170.2 million a year ago blowing past the $258.6 million Street view. The company also projected 40% to 45% sales growth this year.

DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) rose more than 19% after late Tuesday saying it will seek approval of its creditor arrangement proposal from the Quebec Superior Court on Friday, May 7. The plan is for DAVIDsTEA to distribute roughly C$18 million to settle all claims against the company.

