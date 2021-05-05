Consumer Sector Update for 05/05/2021: FDP, WRK, PFGC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.10% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.62% higher recently.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) was gaining more than 5% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, up from $0.34 a year ago.

WestRock (WRK) was down more than 4% after it reported adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share in fiscal Q2 compared with $0.67 per share in the previous year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $0.66.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) was more than 3% lower as it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.19 for Q3 of fiscal 2021, compared with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.28.

