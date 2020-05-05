Consumer Sector Update for 05/05/2020: LB, TXRH, USCR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were higher in Tuesday's pre-bell trading, with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) fractionally higher, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) added more than 1%.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) L Brands (LB), which retreated more than 2% after announcing that Leslie Wexner will step down as chief executive officer and chairman of the board. Andrew Meslow, CEO of Bath & Body Works, will become CEO of L Brands. The company also said it has terminated a previously announced transaction with Sycamore Partners.

(-) Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), which was also down over 2% after the company posted Q1 EPS of $0.23, down from $0.70 a year earlier. Revenue in the quarter declined to $652.5 million from $690.6 million in the same period last year.

(-) Del Taco Restaurants (TACO), which was trading fractionally lower after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share, compared with earnings of $0.05 per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totaled $109.8 million, down from $114.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.