Consumer Sector Update for 05/05/2020: CHGG,W,HTZ

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 1% in value.

In company news, Chegg (CHGG) rose 37% after the tutoring company late Monday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.22 per share, up from $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue increased to $131.6 million from $97.4 million during the year-ago period, also exceeding the $119 million analyst mean.

Wayfair's (W) climbed 26.5% after the online retailer reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 net loss. The net loss for the three months ended March 31 widened to $2.30 per share compared with $1.62 per share during the year-ago period while revenue rose 19.8% year-over-year to $2.3 billion. Wall Street was looking for a $2.61 per share Q1 net loss on $2.3 billion in net sales.

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) at one point on Tuesday dropped 22% to a record low of $2.80 a share despite the rental car company saying lenders have agreed to not declare its Hertz Vehicle Financing II loan facility in default after it failed to make a scheduled April 27 monthly lease payment on the loan. Lenders also agreed to waive covenants underlying the company's HVF II and other loan facilities through May 22 while the company works on a plan to make good on the recently missed lease payment and other debt obligations.

