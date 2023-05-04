Consumer Sector Update for 05/04/2023: SHOP, BALL, VAC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down nearly 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining 0.1%.

Shopify (SHOP) was up more than 21% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per diluted share, down from $0.02 a year earlier but still beating the adjusted loss forecast of $0.04 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Ball (BALL) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.56 per diluted share, down from $1.37 a year earlier but exceeding the $0.43 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) was 1.7% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.54 per diluted share, up from $1.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.

