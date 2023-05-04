Consumer Sector Update for 05/04/2023: KR, ACI, PARA, W

Consumer stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.2% lower.

In company news, Kroger's (KR) and Albertsons' (ACI) planned merger is facing a new obstacle as the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, among the biggest US unions representing grocery workers, expressed its opposition to the deal, The Wall Street Journal reported. Kroger shares were down 0.9%, and Albertsons was 0.8% lower.

Paramount (PARA) shares slumped over 25% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per diluted share, down from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.18. The company also said it will cut its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share from $0.24.

Wayfair (W) rose almost 17% after it reported an adjusted loss of $1.13 per diluted share for Q1, compared with an adjusted loss of $1.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $1.71 per share.

