Consumer Sector Update for 05/04/2022: SCI,SBUX,LYFT

Consumer stocks were widely split between gainers and decliners during midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) dropping 0.4%.

In company news, Service Corp International (SCI) rose 8.7% after the funeral and cemetery services company late Tuesday reported Q1 results topping Wall Street expectations and also raising its FY22 earnings guidance range by $0.50 per share at its midpoint, also exceeding the analyst mean for the 12 months ending Dec. 31. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.34 per share during its Q1 ended March 31, up from $1.32 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $0.98 per share.

Starbucks (SBUX) gained 8.1% after overnight reporting a 14.5% year-over-year sales increase during its fiscal Q2 ended April 3, rising to $7.64 billion and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $7.60 billion in Q2 revenue. The coffee shop chain also said its comparable store sales grew 7% globally during the just-concluded quarter compared with market forecasts for a 6.6% advance.

Lyft (LYFT) tumbled almost 33% after the ride-hailing company late Tuesday reported a Q1 net loss of $0.57 per share, more than halving its $1.31 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a GAAP loss of $0.55 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.