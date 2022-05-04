Consumer Sector Update for 05/04/2022: EAT, SBUX, OTLY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.30% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.38%.

Brinker International (EAT) reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.92 per diluted share, up from $0.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.03. Brinker International was recently slipping past 11%.

Starbucks (SBUX) was gaining over 7% in value after Chief Executive Howard Schultz said the company will invest $1 billion this fiscal year toward prioritized areas including increased pay, modernized training and collaboration, and store innovation.

Oatly Group (OTLY) reported a Q1 loss of $0.15 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.07 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.13 per share. Oatly Group was recently up more than 6%.

