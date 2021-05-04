Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/04/2021: BG, SYY, UA, UAA, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were trading lower premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was slipping by 0.27% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.68% recently.

Bunge (BG) was up more than 1% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.13 per share, compared with $0.91 per share in the previous year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.54.

Sysco (SYY) was declining by over 2% after it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, down from $0.45 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.20.

Under Armour (UA, UAA) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.16 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.34 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.04. Under Armour was slightly lower in recent trading.

    MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information

