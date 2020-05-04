Consumer Sector Update for 05/04/2020: W,RACE,DKNG,PENN,TSN

Consumer stocks turned narrowly mixed in late trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping less than 0.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was climbing nearly 0.5%.

In company news, Wayfair (W) was ahead 9.6% in late trade after at least two brokerages Monday raised their price targets for the online retailer, including a $40 increase to $140 a share at Piper Sandler while Credit Suisse boosted its price target for Wayfair by $25 to $135 a share. Piper Sandler and Credit Suisse also reiterated their respective overweight and outperform ratings for Wayfair stock.

Ferrari (RACE) sped 6% higher on Monday after the automaker reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of EUR0.90 per share, down from EUR0.95 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by EUR0.04 per share.

DraftKings (DKNG) rose 4.3% after launching an online casino with Penn National Gaming's (PENN) Hollywood Casino affiliate in central Pennsylvania. The online casino began operations on Friday and can be accessed through DraftKing's Sportsbook app, featuring virtual table games such as blackjack, roulette and three-card poker, the companies said.

Tyson Foods (TSN) declined nearly 8% after the meat processor reported non-GAAP net income $0.77 for its fiscal Q2 ended March 28, down from $1.20 per share during the year-ago period quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $1.12 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue rose to $10.89 billion from $10.44 billion during the same quarter last year but also trailed the $11.01 billion Street view.

