Consumer Sector Update for 05/04/2020: TSN, CAR, PLAY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were largely inactive premarket Monday as both the S&P 500 (XLP) consumer staples and the SPDR consumer discretionary (XLY) ETFs were unchanged.

Tyson Foods (TSN) was declining more than 7% as it reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.77 for fiscal Q2 2020, compared with $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected the poultry producer to post adjusted earnings of $1.12.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) was down around 7% after the company said its wholly owned subsidiaries plan to offer $400 million of senior secured notes due 2025 in a private offering.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) was retreating more than 3% after saying Jefferies has agreed to purchase $100 million of the its common stock.

