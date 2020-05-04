Consumer Sector Update for 05/04/2020: RACE,DKNG,PENN,TSN

Consumer stocks were moderately lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling about 0.2%.

In company news, Ferrari (RACE) sped 5.6% higher on Monday after the automaker reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of EUR0.90 per share, down from EUR0.95 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by EUR0.04 per share.

DraftKings (DKNG) rose 6.4% after it launched an online casino with Penn National Gaming's (PENN) Hollywood Casino affiliate in central Pennsylvania. The online casino launched Friday and can be accessed through DraftKing's Sportsbook app and will feature virtual table games such as Blackjack, Roulette and Three Card Poker, the companies said.

Tyson Foods (TSN) declined 8% after the meat processor reported non-GAAP net income $0.77 for its fiscal Q2 ended March 28, down from $1.20 per share during the year-ago period quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $1.12 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue rose to $10.89 billion from $10.44 billion during the same quarter last year but also trailed the $11.01 billion Street view.

