Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2024: PARA, SONY, APO, EXPE, HSY

Consumer stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.8%.

In corporate news, Skydance is prepared to withdraw its offer for Paramount (PARA) unless it receives a commitment from controlling shareholder Shari Redstone, following a recent offer for Paramount from Apollo Global Management (APO) and Sony Pictures (SONY), CNBC reported Friday. Paramount shares gained 2.9%.

Expedia's (EXPE) shares dropped 14% after a flurry of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts following its Q1 results.

Hershey (HSY) on Friday reported better-than-expected Q1 results buoyed by price hikes and volume gains, while the confectionery company maintained its full-year outlook. Its shares added 1.2%.

