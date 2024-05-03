News & Insights

Markets
PARA

Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2024: PARA, SONY, APO, EXPE, HSY

May 03, 2024 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.8%.

In corporate news, Skydance is prepared to withdraw its offer for Paramount (PARA) unless it receives a commitment from controlling shareholder Shari Redstone, following a recent offer for Paramount from Apollo Global Management (APO) and Sony Pictures (SONY), CNBC reported Friday. Paramount shares gained 2.9%.

Expedia's (EXPE) shares dropped 14% after a flurry of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts following its Q1 results.

Hershey (HSY) on Friday reported better-than-expected Q1 results buoyed by price hikes and volume gains, while the confectionery company maintained its full-year outlook. Its shares added 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARA
SONY
APO
EXPE
HSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.