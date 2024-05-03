Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2024: LOCO, LUV, PARA, EXPE, SONY, APO

Consumer stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.8%.

In corporate news, El Pollo Loco (LOCO) shares jumped 14.5% in recent trading, a day after the company posted Q1 adjusted net income and revenue ahead of consensus.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) pilots are facing reduced hours and lower monthly pay amid higher costs and overstaffing stemming from Boeing (BA) aircraft delivery delays, Reuters reported Friday. The airline's shares were shedding 0.9%.

Skydance is prepared to withdraw its offer for Paramount (PARA) unless it receives a commitment from controlling shareholder Shari Redstone, following a recent offer for Paramount from Apollo Global Management (APO) and Sony Pictures (SONY), CNBC reported Friday. Paramount shares dropped 6.7%.

Expedia's (EXPE) shares sank more than 15% after a flurry of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts following its Q1 results.

