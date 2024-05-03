Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2024: HSY, DKNG, JWN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently advanced by 1.1%.

Hershey (HSY) shares were up 0.3% after the company reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

DraftKings (DKNG) shares were nearly 5% higher after the company said it swung to Q1 adjusted earnings as revenue increased during the period.

Buyout equity firm Sycamore Partners has expressed interest in taking Nordstrom (JWN) private, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Nordstrom shares rose past 1% pre-bell.

