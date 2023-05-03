Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2023: UAL, DRI, RUTH, PTON, ABNB

News & Insights

Consumer stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both down 0.7%

In company news, United Airlines (UAL) aims to hire 50,000 workers until 2025 as the US airline grows internationally, Bloomberg reported. United shares were down 0.2%.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) agreed to launch a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) for $21.50 per share in cash, in a deal valued at about $715 million. Ruth's Hospitality Group jumped 34% and Darden was down 0.3%.

Peloton (PTON) received a favorable court ruling, after a US District Court Judge refused to allow customers to pursue a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of misrepresenting the size of its music library, Reuters reported. Peloton shares were rising 2.7%.

Airbnb (ABNB) said it will offer an interest-free installment option initially to customers in the US and Canada in partnership with Swedish fintech firm Klarna. Airbnb shares were down 1.6%.

