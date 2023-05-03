News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2023: EL, KHC, INGR, XLY, XLP

May 03, 2023 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) were recently inactive.

Estee Lauder (EL) was retreating by more than 16% as it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, down from $1.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.51.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) was climbing past 3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share, up from $0.60 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.60 per share.

Ingredion (INGR) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.80 per diluted share, up from $1.95 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.01.

