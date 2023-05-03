Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2023: DRI, RUTH, PTON, ABNB

Consumer stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) little changed, paring earlier losses, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.5%.

In company news, Darden Restaurants (DRI) agreed to launch a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) for $21.50 per share in cash, in a deal valued at about $715 million. Ruth's Hospitality Group jumped 33% and Darden was little changed.

Peloton (PTON) received a favorable court ruling, after a US District Court Judge refused to allow customers to pursue a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of misrepresenting the size of its music library, Reuters reported. Peloton shares were rising 3.3%.

Airbnb (ABNB) said it will offer an interest-free installment option initially to customers in the US and Canada in partnership with Swedish fintech firm Klarna. Airbnb shares were down 0.6%.

