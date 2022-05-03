Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2022: VRTV,El,QSR,QSR.TO,EVRI

Consumer stocks faded late in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both sinking 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Veritiv (VRTV) rose 3.5% late in afternoon trading, reversing a more than 1% decline earlier Tuesday that followed the packaging company closing on the sale of its Veritiv Canada subsidiary to Imperial Dade for an undisclosed amount. Net proceeds from the deal will be used to support the company's $200 million stock buyback program announced March 1.

Everi Holdings (EVRI) was 1% higher after announcing its purchase of privately held game development firm Intuicode Gaming for up to $27 million in cash, including a $12.5 million payment at closing.

Among decliners, Restaurant Brands International (QSR) fell 3.1% after reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.64 per share on $1.45 billion in total revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting the Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton's parent company to earn $0.62 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.41 billion in revenue.

Estee Lauder (EL) fell 5.9% after lowering its FY22 sales and earnings guidance below Wall Street expectations, with the cosmetics company blaming COVID-19 restrictions in China and the ongoing war in Ukraine for the anticipated shortfalls for the 12 months ending June 30. It also reported an 10% increase in Q3 sales to $4.25 billion, although that trailed the $4.32 billion Street view.

