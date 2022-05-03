Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2022: El, QSR, EVRI

Markets
Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP), and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Estee Lauder (EL) fell 5.3% after lowering its FY22 sales and earnings guidance below Wall Street expectations, with the cosmetics company blaming COVID-19 restrictions in China and the ongoing war in Ukraine for the anticipated shortfalls for the 12 months ending June 30. It also reported an 10% increase in Q3 sales to $4.25 billion, although that trailed the $4.32 billion Street view.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) fell 2.8% after reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.64 per share on $1.45 billion in total revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting the Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton's parent company to earn $0.62 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.41 billion in revenue.

Everi Holdings (EVRI) was fractionally lower after announcing its purchase of privately held game development firm Intuicode Gaming for up to $27 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

