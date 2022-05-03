Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2022: El, QSR, EVRI

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP), and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Estee Lauder (EL) fell 5.3% after lowering its FY22 sales and earnings guidance below Wall Street expectations, with the cosmetics company blaming COVID-19 restrictions in China and the ongoing war in Ukraine for the anticipated shortfalls for the 12 months ending June 30. It also reported an 10% increase in Q3 sales to $4.25 billion, although that trailed the $4.32 billion Street view.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) fell 2.8% after reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $0.64 per share on $1.45 billion in total revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting the Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton's parent company to earn $0.62 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.41 billion in revenue.

Everi Holdings (EVRI) was fractionally lower after announcing its purchase of privately held game development firm Intuicode Gaming for up to $27 million in cash.

