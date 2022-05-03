Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2022: EL, HLT, MGM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.18% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.16%.

Estee Lauder (EL) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.90 per diluted share, up from $1.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.70. Estee Lauder shares were shedding more than 10% recently.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, up from $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.66. Hilton Worldwide shares were recently down more than 2%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares were advancing 0.62% after the company late Monday reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.01, compared with a loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05 per share.

