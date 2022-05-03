Markets
EL

Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2022: EL, HLT, MGM, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.18% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.16%.

Estee Lauder (EL) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.90 per diluted share, up from $1.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.70. Estee Lauder shares were shedding more than 10% recently.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, up from $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.66. Hilton Worldwide shares were recently down more than 2%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares were advancing 0.62% after the company late Monday reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.01, compared with a loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EL HLT MGM XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular