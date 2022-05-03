Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2022: CTLT,SGRY,PINC

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Catalent (CTLT) rose 12% after the drug-delivery company reported fiscal Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.04 per share during the three months ended March 31, up from $0.82 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $1.27 billion. Analysts, on average, had been looking for $0.94 per share and $1.22 billion, respectively.

Surgery Partners (SGRY) climbed 8.7% after narrowing its adjusted Q1 net loss to $0.09 per share compared with a $0.30 per share loss during the March quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.08 per share loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased more than 16% to $596.2 million, also clearing the $569.8 million analyst mean.

Premier (PINC) added 1% after the health care improvement company reported a 26% year-over-year decline in revenue during its fiscal Q3 ended March 31 but still exceeding Wall Street expectations looking for $340 million in Q3 revenue. It also raised its FY22 earnings and revenue forecasts by $0.03 per share and $10 million, respectively, over its prior guidance to a new range projecting an adjusted profit of $2.48 to $2.58 per share on $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion in revenue.

