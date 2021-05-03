Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2021: MDP,GTN,TTCF,EL

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.3%, giving back an earlier advance.

In company news, Meredith (MDP) climbed 5.4% after after agreeing to sell its 17-station local television group and affiliated websites to Gray Television (GTN) for $2.7 billion in cash, which will be distributed to shareholders through a $14.50-per-share special dividend. Gray Television shares were more than 12% higher this afternoon.

Tattooed Chef (TTCF) was 1% higher after the packaged foods company announced its purchase of New Mexico Food Distributors and Karsten Tortilla Factory LLC for a combined $35 million in cash.

Estee Lauder (EL) dropped 7.6% after the cosmetics company reported a 15.2% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q3 sales, rising to $3.86 billion but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.94 billion in sales for the three months ended March 31.

MDP GTN TTCF EL

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

